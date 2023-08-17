Gibson County, IN – Wednesday evening of August 16th, Trooper Hurley with the Indiana State Police Evansville District was patrolling in the area of SR 165 and SR 65 in Owensville when he stopped the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet for having an improper taillight and no license plate light. The driver was identified as Tamera Reeves, age 28, of Princeton. She also had her two-year-old son and four-week-old daughter in the backseat. Reeves displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed Reeves had a BAC of .07% and tested positive for cannabis and amphetamines. She was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. The two children were released to a family member.