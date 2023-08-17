A change of command recently took place at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane.

Captain Rex Boonyobhas was sworn in as the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division Commanding Officer during a ceremony at NSWC Crane on August 16th.

Captain Boonyobhas is a native of Silver Springs, Maryland and prior to entering the Navy, earned his Bachelor of Science in Astronomy from the University of Maryland and a Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Mississippi. He also holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School.

After completing Officer Candidate School Captain Boonyobhas served in many different ways on the USS ALEXANDRIA, the USS ALABAMA where he qualified for command of submarines, the USS SEAWOLF, and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility.

Before arriving at NSWC Crane, Captain Boonyobhas was serving as the Business and Strategic Planning Officer at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility.

Captain Boonyobhas relieved Captain Duncan Mckay, who has been NSWC Crane’s Commanding Officer since July 1 of 2020.

During the change of command ceremony, Captain McKay received a Sagamore of the Wabash award from Senator Messmer, which is one of Indiana’s highest honorary awards.

Along with leaving NSWC Crane, Captain Mckay will also be retiring from the United States Navy after 27 years of dedicated service.