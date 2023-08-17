The Dubois County Assessor is offering assistance to property owners in Harbison and Columbia townships after a recent storm.

Property owners in Harbison and Columbia townships that had buildings destroyed by the storm on Monday, August 7th, can contact the Dubois County Assessor’s Office at 812-481-7010 to inquire about the paperwork to be filed to have the buildings reassessed for the damage created by the disaster.

Form 137R will need to be filed by December 31st of 2024 to have your buildings reassessed.

It recommended to file the necessary paperwork as soon as possible, so the damage can accurately be reviewed.