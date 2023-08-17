Jasper, IN – The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced the winners of the Half Pot Prize. After confirmation that the ticket was valid, Corey and Lori Humbert met with committee members at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce to claim their $57,522.50 winnings.

In its second year, the pot total reached $115,045. A large portion of the proceeds will benefit the Vincennes University Jasper Scholastic Excellence Scholarship Fund to benefit local students. The scholarship includes tuition, a laptop, and a $500 book stipend. The winning ticket draw took place on Friday, August 11that the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.

Half-pot winner, Lori Humbert, said that she was shocked to learn that she and her husband held the winning ticket. The couple have two young boys and plan to treat their family to a small celebration before saving much of the money for their future. They shared that they purchased their half-pot numbers while attending the Jasper Strassenfest Show and Shine Car Show.

Residents of Jasper, Corey works as a truck driver and Lori works for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools. They showed great appreciation for the work that goes into planning the Strassenfest and were happy to support the fest and Vincennes University Jasper.