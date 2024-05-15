A team of Vincennes University Agribusiness – Animal Husbandry majors showcased their outstanding expertise by placing second in the North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture Livestock Judging Contest last month. In addition to the team’s success, VU student Sidnee Mason emerged as a standout performer, placing second as an individual participant.

The VU Livestock Team that rose to the occasion includes; Joe Records (Elnora, Indiana), Mason Guthrie (Salem, Indiana), Sidnee Mason (Hazelton, Indiana), Rayne Held (Freelandville, Indiana), Delani Bateman (Loogootee, Indiana), and Katie Stenftenagel (Jasper, Indiana).

The contest was held at the College of Southern Idaho and was part of the NACTA Judging Conference, which annually hosts a variety of agricultural contests for 2-year and 4-year member institutions. The conference is a vital part of preparing college students for careers in agriculture by improving their decision-making, communication, and technical skills within their chosen field.

“NACTA helped me gain confidence when speaking to individuals I have never met,” Sidnee Mason said. “I learned how operations are ran in Idaho. NACTA will help enhance my VU journey by creating opportunities and connections that would have never been available if I didn’t go.”

The VU Livestock Team’s performance at the NACTA Judging Conference reinforces VU’s dedication to agricultural education and solidifies its position as a leader in preparing students for success in the agriculture industry.

VU Agribusiness and Horticulture Program Chair Jennifer Steffy said, “VU’s students invested significant effort and time to prepare for the Livestock Judging Contest. Placing second is proof of the knowledge, skills, and high-quality education students receive here at VU. We take great pride in their amazing achievement, and we are 100 percent certain that these students will make significant contributions to the agricultural industry as they step into the real world.”

