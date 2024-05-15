Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center has announced that President and CEO, E. Kyle Bennett, will retire on May 20, 2024. An interim leadership structure was implemented in April to ensure a smooth transition until a new leader is appointed.

Upon his retirement announcement to Memorial Hospital staff in March, Bennett stated, “I have been blessed to be part of the Memorial Hospital administrative team for nearly 27 years, and I am grateful for the opportunity Sr. Adrian Davis and the Little Company of Mary Sisters gave me to be part of this organization. It has been both rewarding and fun to witness our growth and success as we work every day to deliver high-quality health care close to home. With the affiliation between Memorial Hospital and Deaconess Health System complete, I have made the decision to announce my retirement. This is a decision I have been contemplating for some time; however, I delayed this announcement until Memorial was through the affiliation process, and I knew my retirement would not impede our progress toward integration. Memorial Hospital’s mission and people will always be part of who I am, and I am thankful and honored to have been part of this wonderful team.”

Bennett first began at Memorial Hospital in 1997 serving as vice president of finance. In January 2013 he was named executive vice president and chief operating officer. He has served as president and CEO since 2015. Bennett has bachelor’s degrees in English and accounting, as well as a master’s degree in business administration. He is a certified public accountant (CPA) and holds the status of Fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Linda White, Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Foundation, will expand her leadership role to serve as interim Chief Administrative Officer for Memorial Hospital. Susan Brumley, Vice President of Ancillary Services for Deaconess Health System, will serve as interim Chief Operating Officer for Memorial Hospital while continuing her Deaconess system leadership of Pharmacy, Radiology and Laboratory services.

Memorial Hospital board of directors, physicians, staff and volunteers extend gratitude to Bennett for his many years of leadership, guidance, and dedication, and thank him for choosing Memorial Hospital in which to serve.