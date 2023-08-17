David Lee Sitzman, age 71, of Huntingburg, passed away at 9:05 a.m., Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born October 29, 1951, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to James and Dolores (Cook) Sitzman. David had previously worked at OFS and was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He had a wonderful sense of humor; enjoyed helping people and talking about “the good ole days”. David was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Herb; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Hawkins.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Hawkins; a sister-in-law, Debbie Sitzman both of Huntingburg; a niece and a great-nephew.

A funeral mass for David Sitzman will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., Friday, August 18th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Fr. Biju Thomas will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, at St. Mary’s Church. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.