(Spencer County, IN) A sentencing hearing was held last week for the verdict in a Spencer County case from November of 2021. Megan Weddle pled guilty to Level 3 Felony Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Person Less than 14-Years-old and has been ordered to serve four years and four months at the Indiana Department of Corrections. Upon release, she will also serve four years and eight months of probation.

The investigation that led to Weddle’s sentence stems from November 2021, when the woman’s 3-week-old infant was presented at Memorial Hospital with head trauma. Hospital staff informed the Indiana State Police and Indiana Department of Child Services of the child’s injuries and noted that the baby had subdural hematomas with fractured bones.

Sergeant Brock Werne of ISP was extended sincere gratitude from the Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office for his investigation efforts to bring justice to a vulnerable victim.