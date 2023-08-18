18 WJTS-TV proudly presents the annual Talentspiel competition, that highlights the talents of local people, all in the name of good fun and awards! Kaitlyn Neukam, host of our popular program, 18 WJTS In.form, organized and hosted this year’s showcase of talent.

Participants in Performing Order:

1. Adina Moss

2. Amy & Roslyn Kavanaugh

3. Shasta Roberts

4. Sadie Gore

Executive Producers:

Paul Knies

Bill Potter

Producer:

Kaitlyn Neukam

Camera:

Jeremy Markos

Kaleb Knepp

Sound Engineering

courtesy of:

Castle Sound

Editor:

Kaitlyn Neukam

Special thank you to the Jasper Strassenfest Committee for allowing us to come out and host this event year-after-year!

This has been a 18 WJTS production.