18 WJTS-TV proudly presents the annual Talentspiel competition, that highlights the talents of local people, all in the name of good fun and awards! Kaitlyn Neukam, host of our popular program, 18 WJTS In.form, organized and hosted this year’s showcase of talent.
Participants in Performing Order:
1. Adina Moss
2. Amy & Roslyn Kavanaugh
3. Shasta Roberts
4. Sadie Gore
Executive Producers:
Paul Knies
Bill Potter
Producer:
Kaitlyn Neukam
Camera:
Jeremy Markos
Kaleb Knepp
Sound Engineering
courtesy of:
Castle Sound
Editor:
Kaitlyn Neukam
Special thank you to the Jasper Strassenfest Committee for allowing us to come out and host this event year-after-year!
This has been a 18 WJTS production.