The Dubois County Veterans Council has announced its annual observance of Memorial Day will be held on Saturday, May 25th, 2024. The observance will be at 10 AM on the west side of the Dubois County Courthouse in Jasper at the Veteran’s Memorial Fountain. All Veterans Organizations of Dubois County will be represented and all Veterans who passed away this past year will be remembered.

Lowering of the United States Flag to half-mast will be done by the Marine Corps League. All who attend are asked to join in Patriotic Songs and the singing of the National Anthem.

Brian Wigand, President of the DCVC and Member of the American Legion Post #147 will be the master of ceremonies. Daryl Hensley, Service Officer of DAV #77 and American Legion Member will remember our Missing in Action with the POW/MIA Ritual. Dan Hollinden from the Navy Club Ship #90 will remember Sailors who gave the ultimate sacrifice on the sea.

Attending the event as a guest speaker will be Indiana State Senator Mark Messmer.

This year’s Veteran to be remembered and honored during this observance is Albert Merkley. Albert was born May 17, 1926, in Schnellville Indiana to Andrew and Katherine (Heichelbech) Merkley, the third youngest of nine children, and the last living member of his brothers and sisters. Albert attended grade school at Schnellville and 2 years at Birdseye High School. When WWII broke out in 1941, Albert’s 3 older brothers joined the Army as Albert was too young to enlist. In April of 1944 with his parent’s signature, Albert enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 on May 8, 1944.

Albert completed boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes and training at Treasure Island near San Francisco, Albert received orders to the USS ATTU CVE 102. While stationed on the USS ATTU the chaplain had the task of informing Albert his brother Arthur had been killed in Metz, France close to where their Grandpa Heichelbech was born. Aboard the USS ATTU, his battle station was a twin rapid-fire 40 mm Oerlikonanti-aircraft battery which he manned near sunrise and sunset. The job of the USS ATTU CVE 102 was to be an escort for big carriers and to supply them with planes and all other supplies for battle. Besides keeping the big carriers on the main battle lines the USS ATTU also did battle themselves.

Albert was involved in the Battle of Iwo Jima and Okinawa where he witnessed the carrier Bunker Hill burn out of control for hours from 2 kamikaze hits. More than 350 sailors and airmen died during this attack. The USS ATTU was caught in a typhoon where 2 destroyers were lost, and the heavy cruiser USS Pittsburg lost 150 feet of its bow. Albert later learned that Admiral Halsey was admonished for putting his battle group at risk. Albert was also present for the Japanese surrender ceremony in Tokyo Bay.

When the war ended the USS ATTU’s hangar deck was fitted with bunks 5 high and nicknamed the “Magic Carpet” to ferry over 4000 troops home logging 38,013 miles and picking up troops from 10 different ports. Albert was later discharged after his time on the USS ATTU on March 12, 1946.

When returning home Albert married Doris Atkins on October 4, 1947. Albert was instrumental in getting Dubois County Navy Club Ship #90 commissioned but was not available to sign the charter as he had become employed by Servell at Evansville making wings for the new F86 Fighter as jobs were very scarce in Dubois County. When retiring from Mead Johnson in 1986 he returned to Dubois County and built a new home for his wife Doris and his special needs daughter Brenda.

After Albert’s daughter Brenda passed away in 2006 and his wife Doris in 2012 his children all offered him a home with them in Newburgh, Evansville, or Colorado so he would not be alone.

Albert’s medals include the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, and the WWII Victory Medal.

Albert Merkley was a member of Dubois County Navy Club USA Ship #90, Jasper VFW Post 673, St. Anthony American Legion Post 493 where he was a member of the military funeral detail and participated in Memorial Day and Veterans Day services, Schnellville Community Club, Schnellville Conservation Club and the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Schnellville. Albert was on the Freedom Flight in May of 2015.

Albert is the father of daughter Betty Brewster and husband Daniel of Fort Lupton, CO., and sons John and wife Donna of Evansville, Bill and wife Becky of Boonville and Timothy and wife Cindy of Evansville, 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

All Veterans who have passed away since last Memorial Day will be remembered and saluted by a 21 Gun Salute from the Honor Guard made up of members of the Veterans Organizations of Dubois County and Taps from Mark Messmer.

The Jasper Park and Recreation Department will provide temporary bleachers for the event. The Veterans Council recommends bringing lawn chairs to enjoy the Observance. A luncheon will be provided by Jasper VFW Post #673 for the family and friends of Albert Merkley along with those participating in the event.

In case of inclement weather, all events will be held at American Legion Post #147 at 1220 Newton Street, Jasper.