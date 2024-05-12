Betty L. Dilger, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away surrounded by family at 4:10 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Betty was born in Ferdinand, Indiana, on December 17, 1938, to William and Clara (Miller) Woebkenberg. She married Harvey H. Dilger on September 9, 1961, in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dale. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2017.

She retired from Holiday Foods in Jasper after 38 years.

Betty was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Ladies Sodality, and a quilter for the church.

She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, puzzle books, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Charles Jr.) Tuell, Jasper; son, Brian Dilger, Indianapolis; four grandchildren: Lori and Holly Dilger, Dillon and Josh Tuell.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by three sisters: Luella Obermeier, Doris Schaefer, and an infant sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Betty L. Dilger will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

