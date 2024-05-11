Due to a broken water valve, the Jasper Water Department will be shutting the water supply off on May 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The area affected will be Jackson Street from 8th to 15th Street and one block west to Main Street from 13th to 14th Street.

During this time, a boil order will be issued until further notice. The boil order will last a minimum of 48 hours or until two consecutive water samples pass the testing. After repairs are made the Jasper Water Department says you may experience discolored water or air in your service lines. To fix this, turn on your cold water tap and run for ten minutes. Residents affected are asked to boil their water for 5 minutes before human and pet consumption. The water is safe for bathing.

This work will be completed weather permitting. If you have any questions contact the Jasper Water Department.