Latest News

Domestic Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Huntingburg Woman Tip Leads to Arrest of Suspect Wanted on Out-of-State Warrant Jasper Man Arrested After Traffic Stop for Defective Headlight Dubois County Veterans Council 2024 Memorial Day Observance Details Announced Water supply will be shut off at Jackson Street and Main Street in Jasper on May 13th

Early Sunday morning, May 12th, Trooper Leah Schnell observed a vehicle with a burnt-out headlight on State Road 231 in Jasper. Schnell stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Dallas Lueken. Lueken showed visible signs of impairment. Lueken was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for a chemical test. Lueken was arrested and transported to the Dubois County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges

• Dallas M. Lueken, 23, Jasper, IN

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Leah Schnell

Assisting Agency – Jasper Police Department

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post