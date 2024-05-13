Early Sunday morning, May 12th, Trooper Leah Schnell observed a vehicle with a burnt-out headlight on State Road 231 in Jasper. Schnell stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Dallas Lueken. Lueken showed visible signs of impairment. Lueken was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital for a chemical test. Lueken was arrested and transported to the Dubois County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges

• Dallas M. Lueken, 23, Jasper, IN

OVWI – Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Leah Schnell

Assisting Agency – Jasper Police Department

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law