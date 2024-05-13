Friday afternoon, May 10th, Owensboro Police Department contacted Master Trooper Trey Lytton to assist with searching for a subject wanted on a felony warrant out of Kentucky. Indiana State Police and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office were advised that the suspect, James Saint, was working for a poultry business somewhere in Indiana. Officers contacted multiple companies before locating Saint in Lamar, IN. Saint was arrested and transported to the Spencer County jail where he is being held for extradition to Kentucky.

Arrested and Charges

• James A. Saint, 35, Owensboro, KY

Kentucky Warrant – Rape, 1st Degree – Victim less than 12 years old (2 Counts)

Sodomy,1st Degree-Victim less than 12 years old (2 Counts)

Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim less than 12

years old (2 Counts)

Arresting Officer – Master Trooper Trey Lytton

Assisting Agencies – Indiana State Police, Spencer County Sheriff’s Office & Owensboro Police Department

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law