On 05/12/2024 at approximately 11:14 PM, the Jasper Police Department received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the Fourteenth/Leopold area. Upon officers’ arrival and subsequent investigation, it was determined that an altercation between two females had occurred. 49-year-old Maria Gomez of Huntingburg had battered the other party during the altercation. Gomez was transported and lodged in Dubois County Security Center on charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct