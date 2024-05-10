A Jasper Elementary School 4th Grader has broken the National Record for the total number of Accelerated Reader (AR) Points in a single school year! Blaine Rohleder is a 4th Grader in Ms. Shepherd’s class at Jasper Elementary School. This school year, he got 2,804.8 AR Points. The previous record was 2,718.6 points. When asked how it feels to say he broke the national record, Blaine said, “It feels good. I passed it by quite a bit!”

Blaine read 1-2 books a day to reach his goal. Some books were bigger than others. He enjoys reading fantasy books, and his favorite series is called Spy School.

In addition to reading, Blaine plays three sports and the piano. His teacher, Ms. Shepherd, commented, “At Meet the Teacher Night, his parents shared his goal with me. He had his goal in his mind since probably last May. He read all through the summer. He has brought out a joy of reading in me. My role in this has been to allow him to take his tests, encourage him to keep reading, and let him know he had my support.”

Jasper Elementary School Librarian, Mrs. Peters, said, “Blaine comes in once a week over his recess to help in the library. Usually, he shelves books. He has helped me stay up to date on different series and put some new books on my order list. I am super proud of him!”

To honor his accomplishment today Jasper Elementary School is having presentation in the gymnasium. Before heading to the gymnasium, he will be walking through the halls of JES, where he will be celebrated by students and staff. In the gymnasium, they will be presenting Blaine with a plaque and an additional plaque will be placed in the library.

Along with the fourth grade, some guests of honor will be in attendance, including family members, Dr. Tracy Lorey, Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide, and members of the local media.



Next year, Blaine has his sights set on reaching 3,000 AR Points.



Congratulations, Blaine! The Greater Jasper Consolidated School Corporation is proud of you for this incredible achievement!