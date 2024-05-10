Thermwood Corporation is proud to announce that six local Class of 2024 Seniors have been awarded $2,000 renewal scholarships this year.

Samantha Haefling is the daughter of Paul Haefling and Ellen Haeflingof Santa Claus, IN. She is a graduate of Heritage Hills High School. While in high school she was a member of BETA, Pep Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Natural Helpers, and St Boniface Catholic Church. Samantha was also a part of the volleyball team. She plans to major in Business with a concentration in Accounting at Indiana University Southeast in the fall.

Samantha Haefling

Kaitlyn Strobel is the daughter of Jeff and Crystal Strobel of Evanston, IN. She is a graduate of Tell City High School. Kaitlyn has been a member of Key Club, Spanish Club, Pep Club, National Honors Society, Student Council, and Class Officer. She plans to major in elementary education at Kentucky Wesleyan in the fall.

Kaitlyn Stroble

Zachary Fuquay is the son of John and Rachel Fuquay of Boonville, IN. He is a graduate of Boonville High School. Zachary is a 10-year member of 4H and a Camp counselor. He also has been part of the football, wrestling, and trap teams. While in high school he has been a member of both the National Honor Society and FFA. He plans to pursue a major in meteorology at Western Kentucky University this fall.

Zachary Fuquay

Skyler Nelson is also the son of Ryan and Mary Callahan of Gentryville, IN. He is a graduate of Heritage Hills High School. He has been a member of the Marching band, band, and swimming. He plans to attend Ivy Tech Community College for psychology.

Skyler Nelson

Katelyn Vaal is the daughter of Scott and Courtney Vaal of Jasper, IN. She is a graduate of Jasper High School. Katelyn has been a member of the soccer and basketball teams and also the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is undecided about her plans this fall.

Katelyn Vaal

Maddi Weir is the daughter of Brandon and Carie Weir of Mount Carmel, IL. She is a graduate of Mount Carmel High School. Maddi participated in the yearbook and softball team. She is pursuing a major in nursing at Wabash Valley College.

Maddi Weir

We would like to congratulate all students of the Class of 2024 and wish them the very best in their future endeavors.