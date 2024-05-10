Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Indiana held a statewide day of service, on May 9th, 2024, as part of their national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. This statewide initiative brought together more than 160 Club locations in Indiana that serve approximately 100,000 youth.

Aligning with Mental Health Awareness Month, the day of service included diverse groups of Club youth, ages five to 18 years old, alongside dedicated leadership and volunteers, united with one common goal of making a positive impact on Indiana’s communities, especially among the youth who live there.

Rooted in a statewide tree planting effort, youth and volunteers at Club locations across Indiana planted more than 120 trees. The events also featured a ceremonial plaque dedication to honor Lilly Endowment Inc.’s generous support, which provides high-quality programs, capital, and renovation projects to better serve kids and teens in communities across the state.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Indiana is focused on bettering the lives of youth and intergenerational mobility. This day of service is representative of the Club’s goal to plant the seeds for a greater future for the youth across the state. For additional information on Boys & Girls Clubs of Indiana, please visit www.indianabgc.org.