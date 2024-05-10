On Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 12:45 pm CST, Heritage Hills High School is honoring the students from the Class of 2024 who have committed to serve our nation. A special signing ceremony for their respective military careers will take place in the high school auditorium. The students have already signed on to their individual branches of service and this event is a way to recognize them for making such an important commitment. From the Class of 2024, MaKenize Smith will be joining the Indiana Army National Guard and Ava Ginger will be joining the United States Marine Corps.

Family and friends are invited to come to this special event.