James (Jim) William Cook, 87, of Boonville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, In. surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Jim was born in Pikeville, Indiana, on January 30th, 1937, to the late Clarence and Berthal (Chappell) Cook. He was a graduate of Stendal High School in the class of 1954. He went on to graduate from Oakland City College with a Bachelor of Science in Education and then completed his Masters of Education at Indiana University in Bloomington. Jim taught eight years in the Paoli, IN school system and 30 years at Oakdale Elementary School in Boonville, IN.

Jim married Jeanie Satkamp on March 7, 1957. They celebrated 67 wonderful years of marriage. Jim was a long time member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. He was a strong family man and beloved father, grandfather, uncle, great uncle, and great grandfather.

Jim enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, reading, listening to Gospel music, watching his favorite baseball team (the Dodgers), supporting Boonville Pioneer athletics, gardening, and beekeeping.

Jim’s family includes: his Wife: Jeanie (Satkamp)Cook of Boonville; Children: Marti (Dennis) McHugh from Calvert City, KY, Tim (Robin) Cook from Boonville, IN and Randal (Lori) Cook from Evansville, IN; Grandchildren: Nick (Laura) McHugh, Bryan (Jill) McHugh, Matt (Carley) McHugh, Nathan (Danna) Cook, Aaron (Jessica) Cook, Adam (Katrina) Cook, Ashley (Nick) Kyro, Aubrie (John) Werne and Allison (Kyle) Jarrett; Great Grandchildren: Ayden and Kenzi Willoughby, Ada McHugh, Tirzah and Shiloh Cook, Willa and Ezra Cook, Zaiah and Isla Cook, Cameron Werne, and Laney Jarrett;and Sisters: Katherine Startin and Brenda (Phil) Smith both of Washington, IN.Jim had many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Berthal Cook; his son, Tim Cook; and his son-in-law, Dennis McHugh.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Monday, May 13, 2024, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor John Beasley will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 3:00-7:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Sunday, May 12th; and also at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stendal from 10:00-11:00 a.m., E.D.T.,on Monday.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com