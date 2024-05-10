At 11:17 Thursday night, Dubois County Dispatch received a 911 call about a domestic battery incident occurring at 329 Maplecrest Blvd. Jasper Police arrived on the scene to find a woman standing on her front porch.

After speaking with the female officers learned she had been battered by her ex-spouse, identified as 33-year-old Heath Robinson of the same address.

During the investigation, it was learned that Robinson had battered his ex in front of their children. He was arrested and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on a Level 6 Felony Charge of Domestic Battery in the Presence of a Minor.