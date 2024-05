In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Mike Steffe, Executive Director of the Tri-County YMCA, to discuss the upcoming summer season, Summer Camp for kids, Swim Lessions and Swim Team Signups, the updates on the Therapy Pool Project, and signups for the upcoming 2024-2025 Back to School Program.

Visit their website to register for a camp, class, or event: https://tricountyymca.org/