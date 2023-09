In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Alexianna Mundy, the Program Director of Traditional Arts Today, and Melanie Palombi, Artistic Director of TAT, to talk about the non-for-profit organization, what it brings to the community, and what they have in-store for their 5-year anniversary celebration, this Saturday!

For more: https://www.traditionalartstoday.org

