Back on July 3rd, Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn was tragically killed in the line of duty. It was announced last month that Sgt. Glenn would be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in May of 2024.

The Tell City PD has announced a fundraiser to help cover the cost of travel expenses for their department to go to DC and honor their fallen sister-in-arms for National Police Week.

“Back the Blue BBQ” will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The cost is $25 per person and includes pulled pork, corn, creek fries, and dessert.

Gates open at 4 PM with dinner starting at 5:30 and live music beginning at 7 PM. All times listed are Central Standard Time. Paul Bulter will be the Master of Ceremonies for this event. This event will also include a silent auction, cow pie bingo, and also feature various raffle items.

The location for this event is the Perry County 4-H Fairgrounds located at 99 Roy Fern Drive in Tell City.

By Jared Atkins

