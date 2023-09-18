The entirety of the 2023 Huntingburg Herbstfest Parade, recorded on Sunday, 9/24/2023, at the Huntingburg Police Station on First Street.
Master of Ceremonies: Scott Sollman & Kaitlyn Neukam.
Recorded by: Jeremy Markos
Edited by: Kaitlyn Neukam
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
The entirety of the 2023 Huntingburg Herbstfest Parade, recorded on Sunday, 9/24/2023, at the Huntingburg Police Station on First Street.
Master of Ceremonies: Scott Sollman & Kaitlyn Neukam.
Recorded by: Jeremy Markos
Edited by: Kaitlyn Neukam