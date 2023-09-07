Latest News

Blood Drive Being Held by Sisters of St. Benedict Set for This Month VFW Post #673 Holding Recognition Service for National MIA and POW Recognition Day ISAC Needing Volunteers for Their Ferdinand Folk Festival Booth BREAKING: Thomas Dysert of Daviess Co. Prosecutor’s Office – Formerly of Jasper Law Firm, Disbarred FINAL UPDATE: COLORADO MAN WHO FLED FROM POLICE IN FERDINAND – NAME & CHARGES RELEASED

The Sisters of St. Benedict are holding a blood drive this month.

This Blood Drive will take place at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand in the Event Hall, on Monday, September 18th from 10 AM until 2 PM EDT. 

They would like to remind those who are able to donate that donating blood is literally life-giving and that a single blood donation can save multiple lives.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment can visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code SISTERS, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post