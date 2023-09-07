The Sisters of St. Benedict are holding a blood drive this month.

This Blood Drive will take place at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand in the Event Hall, on Monday, September 18th from 10 AM until 2 PM EDT.

They would like to remind those who are able to donate that donating blood is literally life-giving and that a single blood donation can save multiple lives.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment can visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code SISTERS, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.