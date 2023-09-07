VFW Post 673 is holding an event for National MIA and POW Recognition Day.

National MIA and POW Recognition Day is held on the third Friday of September each year. VFW Post #673 annually remembers those who are and were MIA’s and POW’s with a recognition service at the post.

This year’s recognition service will be on Friday, September 15th, beginning at 6:30 PM at the VFW Post #673 located at 3131 North Newton Street in Jasper.

Chairman Ed Oser will be focusing this year’s service on Lieutenant Commander Bart Wade, who was a 1957 graduate of Jasper High School. Lieutenant Commander Wade was a Navy pilot who was shot down over North Vietnam just 34 days shy of the signing of the peace treaty which would end the war.

All post members as well as members of the public are encouraged to attend this event in remembrance of all MIA and POWs as a way to convey the message associated with this recognition event of “Never Forgotten.”