The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County is looking for volunteers to help out at the Ferdinand Folk Festival.

They are still needing at least one more volunteer to help with their booth at the Ferdinand Folk Festival on Saturday, September 16th. Specifically, they need at least 1 volunteer for the time period of 3:30 to 6 PM. This volunteer shift includes helping with taking down the booth.

There is no need to be an expert to be a volunteer; all they need is someone willing to help staff the booth and talk to festival goers about invasive species. Emily Finch will be at the booth and can go over the booth materials with volunteers.

While ISAC needs at least one volunteer for the 3:30 to 6 PM shift, other shifts are available to volunteer for including, on Saturday, September 16th from 10 AM to 1 PM, which includes setting up the booth, and from 1 to 3:30 PM.

To sign up for volunteering contact Emily Finch at Emily.finch@in.nacdnet.net.