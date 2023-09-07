(Washington, IN) A former employee of Ripstra Law Office, in Jasper, has been served an order of suspension from the Practice of Law at his Washington business address.

Thomas Dysert was given the order to show cause by the Disciplinary Commission in December 2022 which was dismissed; a second order to show cause filed April 25, 2023, led to his recent order to abstain from practicing law.

Dysert was required to provide a response to the show cause order within 10 days of receiving the notice. When he failed to do so, the Disciplinary Commission filed a Request for Ruling and to Tax Costs on July 7, 2023.

Dysert continued to be uncooperative with the Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission until the August 24, 2023, ruling to immediately suspend his license to practice law.

The member profile for Thomas Dysert on the Indiana Bar website is no longer active. We’re following this story and will provide more details as they become available.