Latest News

Blood Drive Being Held by Sisters of St. Benedict Set for This Month VFW Post #673 Holding Recognition Service for National MIA and POW Recognition Day ISAC Needing Volunteers for Their Ferdinand Folk Festival Booth BREAKING: Thomas Dysert of Daviess Co. Prosecutor’s Office – Formerly of Jasper Law Firm, Disbarred FINAL UPDATE: COLORADO MAN WHO FLED FROM POLICE IN FERDINAND – NAME & CHARGES RELEASED

(Washington, IN) A former employee of Ripstra Law Office, in Jasper, has been served an order of suspension from the Practice of Law at his Washington business address.

Thomas Dysert was given the order to show cause by the Disciplinary Commission in December 2022 which was dismissed; a second order to show cause filed April 25, 2023, led to his recent order to abstain from practicing law.

Dysert was required to provide a response to the show cause order within 10 days of receiving the notice. When he failed to do so, the Disciplinary Commission filed a Request for Ruling and to Tax Costs on July 7, 2023.

Dysert continued to be uncooperative with the Supreme Court’s Disciplinary Commission until the August 24, 2023, ruling to immediately suspend his license to practice law.

The member profile for Thomas Dysert on the Indiana Bar website is no longer active. We’re following this story and will provide more details as they become available.

On By Joyce Murrell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post