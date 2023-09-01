German American Bank announced Friday that Bradley C. Arnett will join the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary effective September 25th. He will report to the Chairman and C.E.O. Neil Dauby and be a member of the company’s Executive Committee.

Arnett has practiced law for over 20 years including with the global law firm Dentons, which has offices throughout Indiana as well as Kentucky and Ohio. During his time at Dentons his focus was in the areas of SEC; reporting compliance, corporate governance, mergers, and acquisitions, banking regulations, commercial finance as well as other roles.

Bradley Arnett earned his law degree from the Chase College of Law and his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Northern Kentucky University. He also carries a CPA license in the state of Ohio. In 2022 “Best Lawyers in America” named him “Lawyer of the Year” in the state of Ohio for Banking and Finance law. Best Lawyers is a peer-reviewed publication company in the legal profession.