Monetary donations can be submitted to the Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary 137 with checks made payable to the organization and “Police Week” in its memo line, and mailed to 707 Mozart Street, Tell City, IN, 47486. Donations can also be dropped off at the Tell City Police Department. For questions and requests for more information please contact Brian Greulich at 812-719-0263.

(Tell City, IN) Just shy of two months after the senseless act of violence that claimed Tell City Police Sergeant, Heather Glenn’s life, her police family is raising funds to honor that ultimate sacrifice. National Police Week will be celebrated in our nation’s capital in May 2024 with various events, many serving as a memorial for those lost in the line of duty. Sergeant Glenn’s police family has announced that they, along with Glenn’s birth family, will both attend the events in Washington, D.C.

They will see Heather’s name engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial; however, the costs associated with getting there are extensive.

While the community looks forward to the Perry County Fraternal Order of Police and Auxiliary 137 to announce co-sponsored events to raise these funds monetary donations can be accepted now. Monetary donations can be submitted to the Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary 137 with checks made payable to the organization and “Police Week” in its memo line, and mailed to 707 Mozart Street, Tell City, IN, 47486.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Tell City Police Department. For questions and requests for more information please contact Brian Greulich at 812-719-0263.