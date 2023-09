The Jasper Chamber has announced the ribbon cutting of a new medical spa.

This new Medical Spa in Jasper is called “Wing Aesthetics” which offers services including acne and botox treatments and is located at 725 West 6th Street.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Wing Aesthetics will take place on Thursday, September 7th, at 11 AM.

For more information about Wing Aesthetics, visit their website at wingaesthetics.com.