Memorial Hospital is offering a free class on the basics of diabetes management.

Memorial Hospital’s Diane Lange, BSN, RN, CDCES will present the free “Basics of Diabetes Management” that will be held on Monday, September 18th, at 5 PM at the Jasper Public Library in the Hickory Meeting Room.

A free meal will be provided during the class.

Pre-registration is required for the “Basics of Diabetes Management” program and can be done by calling Memorial Hospital’s Marketing Department at 812-996-2352 or going online to mhhcc.org and clicking on “Classes and Events.”

The deadline to register for the class is Friday, September 15.

The Jasper Public Library is located inside the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite B, in Jasper.