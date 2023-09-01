Ann Elizabeth “Betty” Schmitt, age 90, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 9:29 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at home peacefully, surrounded by family.

Betty was born in Schnellville, Indiana, on August 10, 1930, to Leo and Anna (Hauser) Hoffman. She married Richard J. “Butch” Schmitt on February 27, 1954, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 22, 2021.

She was a Birdseye High School graduate.

Betty was a homemaker, babysitter, and cook. In her later years, she fried chicken at the Chicken Place in Ireland.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, the Saint Ann’s Society, and the German Club.

She enjoyed quilting, gardening, canning, dancing, volunteering, and helping others. She loved her family and friends.

She is survived by, six children; Dan Schmitt, Jasper, IN, Diane Schmitt, Jasper, IN, Mary Oldham, Mason, OH, Teri (Robert) Wolfe, Scottsdale, AZ, Myron (Shelly) Schmitt, Ireland, IN, Kelli (Dale) Revelle, Festus, MO, 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren, two sisters; Ann (John) Primus and Clara Mae (Ralph) Welp, and one brother; Leroy (Sharon) Hoffman.

She is preceded in death by her husband, one daughter; Bridget Schmitt, one son-in-law; Mick Oldham, one brother; Hilbert Hoffman. six sisters; Frances Ruhe, Patty Vincent, Louise Begle, Rosalie Scherle, Sr. Corita Hoffman, and Mildred Hoffman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ann Elizabeth “Betty” Schmitt will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 4, 2023, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.