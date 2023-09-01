Robert “Bob” A. Leggett, 98, of Hudson, New York, and Santa Claus Indiana passed away on August 29, 2023, in Santa Claus, Indiana two months shy of his 99th birthday. Born on November 1, 1924, in Hudson, Bob lived a remarkable life filled with love, adventure, and dedication to his family.



Bob was known for his outgoing nature, affable personality, and his ability to befriend anyone he met. He was a man who had no enemies and was cherished by all who knew him. Throughout his life, Bob remained fiercely independent, living on his own and driving by himself until the very end. He was a true testament to resilience and determination as a proud member of the “Greatest Generation”.



Bob’s love for his family knew no bounds. He lovingly cared for his wife, Sarah, during her long illness, as he did for his second wife, Mildred. Tragically, Bob also experienced the loss of his 8-year-old son, Allan, in 1956. Despite these hardships, Bob remained a pillar of strength, a loyal friend and a loving father and husband.



An avid outdoorsman, Bob found solace in nature. He enjoyed camping at Moffit Beach, fishing whenever he had the chance, and embarking on cross-country adventures with his family in a travel trailer. Bob’s love for the outdoors extended to coaching little league baseball, where he shared his passion for sports with his son.



Bob is survived by his daughter, Barbara Brust (John, deceased), of Sarasota, FL, and his son, Mark Leggett (Susan) of Ballston Lake, NY. He was a proud grandfather (“Grampy”) to Kerry Fitelson, Bryan Leggett, John Brust, Robert Brust, and Cheryl Craven, as well as many great and great-great-grandchildren. In addition, he has two sisters Doris (Bill) Boocock, Patricia (Ron-deceased) Deere both of Venice FL, along with several nieces and nephews. Bob is also survived by 11 stepchildren, including Linda (Jan) Braun, Lula (Gene) Michel, Brenda (Pat) Arnold, Ruthie (Rike) Winchell, and Rita (Jim) Voges, all of Santa Claus, Indiana, Connie (Charlie) Schmitt of Grayson, GA, Gail (Jim) Kippenbrock of Carmel, IN, Laura Janay of Santa Claus, Donald (Marietta) Hagedorn of Waverly, KY, Ralph (Judy) Hagedorn of Morganfield, KY, and Paul Hagedorn of Dale, Indiana. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sarah Leggett, his son, Allan Leggett, brother Charles (Marion) Leggett, his wife Mildred Hagadorn Leggett, and stepdaughter Janice Flanagan (Michael).



In his younger years, Bob served as a Sergeant in the US Army, bravely fighting in the European theater during World War II. He demonstrated exemplary courage and dedication to his country, earning several distinguished service awards, including the Purple Heart, for his valorous actions and as a POW. Bob’s military service was a testament to his unwavering commitment to protecting the freedoms we hold dear. At the time of his death, Bob was the oldest surviving WWII veteran in Indiana.



Following his military service, Bob embarked on a successful career at Norton Company in Watervliet, NY, where he worked as a Product Engineer for 40 years. His expertise and problem-solving skills took him around the world, troubleshooting and rectifying product issues for Norton’s Coated Abrasives division. In 1983, Bob retired to Port Charlotte, FL, and later moved to Santa Claus, Indiana, in 2010.



Bob found solace in his faith and was a member of St. Henry’s in Averill Park, NY, and St. Nicholas in Santa Claus, Indiana. His faith provided him with strength and guidance.



When Bob wasn’t working or spending time with his loved ones, he indulged in his favorite hobbies. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, always seeking new adventures in the great outdoors. Bob also enjoyed golfing and playing cards with his friends.



A memorial service will be held at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, Indiana, on Friday, September 1st at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 at the funeral home. A viewing and service will also take place at Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel in Averill Park New York on September 6, followed by burial at Albany Rural Cemetery alongside his predeceased wife and son.



Bob Leggett will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His love, kindness, and unwavering spirit will forever be remembered by his family and friends. May he rest in eternal peace.