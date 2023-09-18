The Daviess-Martin Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area is holding a weed wrangle at Hindostan Falls.

This Weed Wrangle is being held by the Daviess-Martin Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area on Saturday, October 7th at 10:30 AM as part of Hindostan Days in Martin County. The event will take place at Hindostan Falls, on Hindostan Falls Road, less than 1 mile south of State Road 550.

Once at the event, volunteers should check in at the CISMA and Martin County Soil & Water Conservation District booth for instructions and to register.

RSVPs are not required, but volunteers should come prepared with sturdy shoes and work gloves. Water will be provided, along with hand tools for pulling and cutting shrubs, but volunteers may also bring their own loppers or hand saws. Minors must be accompanied by an adult, and have a waiver form signed by a parent or guardian.

No prior experience is needed and volunteers will learn how to identify and remove common invasives like Honeysuckle, all while helping to improve the forest’s health and quality on the property.

If you have any questions contact Alex Gust by email at AGust@dnr.in.gov, or by phone at 812-247-3491.

For more information on invasive species in Daviess and Martin counties, go to www.daviesscoswcd.com/invasive-species, or email daviessmartin.cisma@gmail.com.