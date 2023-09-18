The Invasive Species Awareness Coalition has announced multiple upcoming events.
- The next Invasive Species Awareness Coalition meeting will be held on Monday, October 30th, at 6 PM at the Jasper Library Hickory Room. This will be a very important meeting to plan ISAC’s transition to operating without Emily Finch in the position of Invasive Species Specialist after December.
An agenda will be sent out in October ahead of the meeting to members with more details on what roles and activities members can help with going forward.
- On Saturday, October 7th, as part of Martin County’s Hindostan Days event, the Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area will be holding a Hindostan Days Weed Wrangle at 10:30 AM, at Hindostan Falls, located southeast of Loogootee on the White River.
- On Saturday, October 14th the OktoberForest event will be taking place at St Benedict’s Brew Works in Ferdinand. This is a new event that is being coordinated for Let the Sun Shine In and the Four Rivers Forestry Committee. An Invasive Species ID walk will be held as part of the event.
ISAC is looking for volunteers to staff an ISAC booth at the event from 10 AM to 2 PM. If you can volunteer for all or part of the event, contact Emily Finch by email at Emily.finch@in.nacdnet.net, or by phone at (812) 482-1171 Extention 3.
- And on Saturday, November 11th, at 9 AM they will be holding the Old Town Lake Weed Wrangle. ISAC is looking for volunteers, and they prefer that folks pre-register so they can plan accordingly for lunch. To pre-register, contact Veronica Helming by email at, duboisswcd@gmail.com or by phone at 812-482-1171 extension 3.