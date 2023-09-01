The Indiana State Police will be conducting patrols during the Labor Day Weekend.

To help ensure the safety of all motorists during the Labor Day holiday period, the Indiana State Police will participate in Operation C.A.R.E. or Combined Accident Reduction Effort and DUIEP or Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Project.

Both federally funded programs allow extra troopers to patrol Hoosier highways during the upcoming holiday period.

Their efforts will be focused on aggressive drivers, distracted drivers, impaired drivers, and drivers and passengers who are not buckled up.

ISP is reminding the public to their their part to ensure safety on Indiana’s roads by:

Not driving distracted

Avoiding tailgating

Using turn signals

Obeying the speed limit

Making sure everyone is buckled up

And Not driving when impaired by drugs or alcohol

ISP also advises that if you do see a possibly impaired driver call 911 and give the vehicle’s description, location and direction of travel, and license plate, if possible.