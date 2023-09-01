Latest News

Indiana State Police Will be Conducting Patrols During Labor Day Weekend Jasper Ribbon Cutting Set for Restaurant Emerald Greens and Simulated Golf Business The Broken Tee New United States Magistrate Judge for the Southern District of Indiana Sworn in Perry County Police Fundraising for Sergeant Heather Glenn Jasper Medical Spa Ribbon Cutting Announced by Jasper Chamber

Two new Jasper businesses will be holding their ribbon cuttings on Friday.

These two new businesses are “Emerald Greens”, a restaurant with a focus on fresh food and eco-friendly options, and “The Broken Tee”, which offers simulated golf and other sports.

Both Emerald Greens and The Broken Tee are located at 1280 Vine Street in Jasper.

The ribbon cuttings for both of the businesses will take place on Friday, September 8th at 8:30 AM.
For more information on Emerald Greens, visit emeraldgreensjasper.com, and for more information on The Broken Tee, visit brokenteejasper.com.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post