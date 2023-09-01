Two new Jasper businesses will be holding their ribbon cuttings on Friday.

These two new businesses are “Emerald Greens”, a restaurant with a focus on fresh food and eco-friendly options, and “The Broken Tee”, which offers simulated golf and other sports.

Both Emerald Greens and The Broken Tee are located at 1280 Vine Street in Jasper.

The ribbon cuttings for both of the businesses will take place on Friday, September 8th at 8:30 AM.

For more information on Emerald Greens, visit emeraldgreensjasper.com, and for more information on The Broken Tee, visit brokenteejasper.com.