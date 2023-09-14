Indianapolis- Micah Moore, 31, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of what authorities are calling a “gun machine”.

On July 18, 2022 detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department executed search warrants at Moore’s Indy residence. During the search warrant, a few alarming discoveries were made: In the dining room area, police recovered two machinegun conversion devices, also known as “Glock Switches.” Police also recovered three black auto-sears that were created to function as machinegun conversion devices if installed on a semiautomatic rifle. Court documents and evidence presented at sentencing further showed that, in addition to manufacturing machinegun conversion devices and selling firearms, Moore was also manufacturing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl.

Conversion devices convert ordinary semi-automatic rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to U.S. Federal Law, “machinegun” conversion devices are considered machine guns because even if not installed, they are considered illegal to possess or sell.

Moore stated that he was making and selling switches and auto sears using a 3D printer. He also told detectives that he was illegally re-selling firearms he bought from strangers in the streets of Indy.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and IMPD investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge, Sarah Evans Barker. Judge Barker also ordered that Moore be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years following his release from federal prison and pay a $750 fine.