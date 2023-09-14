The annual Candlelight Tour of Spring Mill State Park’s Pioneer Village is set to be held this month.

The 56th annual Candlelight Tour of Spring Mill State Park’s Pioneer Village will be held by The Gamma Epsilon Chapter of Kappa Kappa Kappa, Inc. on Saturday, September 23rd, from 4 to 9 PM.

Tri Kappa members and their families, along with Spring Mill employees and volunteers, will wear mid-1800s attire and reenact pioneer life by occupying the houses and buildings of the village.

The tour will include music by traditional bands, and Tri Kappa members will be selling concession and food items in the Carriage House, and beans and cornbread in the Sheeks House.

Visitors are asked to bring a flashlight because it will be dark when they return to their vehicle. Buses will shuttle visitors from the Lakeview Activity Center and campground parking lots to the village.

Park entrance fees of $7 for in-state vehicles and $9 for out-of-state vehicles will apply for this event.

For more information on this and other upcoming events at Spring Mill State Park, call 812-849-3534 or email cprewitt@dnr.IN.gov.

Spring Mill State Park is located at 3333 State Road 60 East in Mitchell.