Jasper- The wait is over! After years of debate from the city leaders and residents and a yearlong construction process, the Jasper Courthouse Square is finally open!

A few “minor” touches are still being worked out such as decorations and plants but customers as well as the local traffic that passes through the Square daily can now travel freely without the blockades and barricades that prevented much of that for the past calendar year.

The city of Jasper will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, October 13th at 5 PM.

A Jasper resident, who wished to remain anonymous, was present as our WJTS staff was taking pictures of the finished project, and said quote: “This is what makes a town a town.”

From fire pits with Adirondack chairs on a cool October night, to chalk-drawing with your children on one of the many family actives that goes on at the Jasper Courthouse Square one thing is certain: This beautiful, newly revitalized part of the community will be cherished and be a focal point of memories for years to come.