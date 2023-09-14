(English, IN) Wayne “Buzo” Goldman, age 83, of English, IN passed away on September 12, 2023, at Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, IN.

He was born on January 22, 1940, to Ray Goldman and Viola (Johnson) Goldman in English, IN.

Buzo was one of the founding members of the Crawford County Coon Hunting, a member of the Liar’s Table at Deb’s Truck Stop in Birdseye, played Euchre daily with friends, and an avid basketball fan. He was a member of the West Fork Christian Church and a Lifetime member of the Branchville Masonic Lodge 496. Buzo enjoyed riding his side-by-side on the farm that he lived on. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding Buzo in death are his parents, his wife of 49 years Sue (Schulz) Goldman, his son Scott Goldman, and his sister Betty Faulkenburg.

Surviving Buzo are his children Mike Goldman of Sulphur and Valerie Gilliland of Floyds Knob, his grandchildren; Christopher (Lindsey) Goldman, Demi Goldman, Kami Goldman, Justin (Emily) Ferguson, Kayla Goldman, and Kyle Goldman, great-grandchildren; Noah and Amelia Ferguson, Ivan Ortiz, Evan, Owen, and Aubrey Goldman, step-great-grandchildren Carson Niehaus, Karesa Hurst, step great-great-grandchildren; Mia, Grayson, and Ansley Hurst.

Funeral service will be on Monday, September 18, 2023, at Denbo Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m.

Visitation will be on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Denbo Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m.

The burial will be at Bethany Union Cemetery in Eckerty, IN.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com