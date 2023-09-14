(Huntingburg, IN) An investigation into allegations that Goodwill employee, 22-year-old Damien Lurding, of Huntingburg, was taking items from the business without paying for them, ended with his arrest on Wednesday.

Several local law enforcement agencies participated in arresting Lurding at his Huntingburg residence where several of the stolen items were found in his possession. Damien Lurding was arrested and transported to the Dubois County Security Center to be lodged on a Class A Misdemeanor of Theft.