(Huntingburg, IN) The wait is over for our local 2023 Athena International Award finalists; Annette Altmeyer, Dana Kunz, Dr. Kristi Nord, Erin Rauscher, and Sr. Rose Mary Rexing. A ceremony was held by the Rotary Club of Dubois County at the Huntingburg Event Center last night where Sr. Rose Mary Rexing was named the 2023 ATHENA Award recipient.

Upon hearing of her nomination, Sr. Rose Mary laid out terms and conditions before accepting any recognition, she said, “I will say ‘yes’ if all the credit and honor goes to God.” The newest ATHENA honoree further enveloped that statement during her acceptance speech by using the gospel of Matthew to encourage attendees to “Be salt. Be light. Say ‘yes’ to God. Say ‘yes’ to others. Say ‘yes’ to light. Be salt. Be light. Enjoy the journey.”

Sister Rose Mary Rexing chose to bestow the ATHENA Awards winner’s charitable donation to an organization she, herself, founded. The Women of the World is a unique philanthropic group of women who gather with other like-minded women for support.

Keep an eye on our future news to hear comments from Sister Rose Mary Rexing, a very well-deserved recipient of the 2023 ATHENA Award.