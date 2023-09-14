West Baden Springs-Springs Valley Bank and Trust Company recently donated $500 to the West Baden Springs Police Department’s K9 Fundraiser. This fundraiser is being held on Saturday, October 21st from 5 PM to 10 PM at the Legendz Sports Bar and Grill located in French Lick.

The purpose of this event is to raise funds for the West Baden Springs Police Department to be able to purchase a new canine to replace their departed canine, Asher. Asher was a valuable member of the police department and served the community for over 8 years.

“Springs Valley recognizes the value that a canine dog brings to the community,” said June Moffatt, Personal Banker. “Our donation reflects our commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

A police canine dog is a highly-trained working dog with incredible, heightened senses that allow them to detect drugs, and explosives, and even help locate missing children and adults. Canines are also able to provide emotional support and bring a sense of calm to distressed people. These are some of the many reasons why Springs Valley is honored to support the K9 Fundraiser hosted by the West Baden Springs Police Department.

“I’m overwhelmed by the support from Springs Valley Bank & Trust and the community, for the need for a new canine in the community and schools,” said Assistant Chief, T.A. Burkhardt. “The support I’m getting shows the need for a canine not just for law enforcement purposes, but also for education and public relations in the community.”

West Baden Springs Police Department thanks SVB&T for their donation.