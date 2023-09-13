The Ireland Historical Society will be holding a tribute to Johnny Cash.

The “Tribute to Johnny Cash” program will be held on September 24th at 1:30 PM, in the upper level of the Historical Society Building, located on James and Walnut Streets in Ireland.

Johnny Cash will be portrayed by tribute artist Carl Poe, who has performed across the Midwest and has been named the Voice of Johnny Cash by the House of Cash as well as the 2022 World Champion Johnny Cash Tribute Artist. Carl Poe will also be accompanied by his wife Linda as June Carter Cash.

Refreshments will be served after the program. The Ireland Historical Society would like to note that attendees are welcome to come to the program in a Western-style outfit if they wish.