Comedian Keith Alberstadt is set to perform at the Astra Theatre.

Presented by Jasper Community Arts, Keith Alberstadt will take the stage at the Astra Theatre on Saturday, October 14th, at 7:30 PM.

Keith Alberstadt uses in his performances a unique perspective and sharp observations on everyday life that have earned him accolades from comedy fans and critics alike. With a delivery that is both relatable and original, Keith’s comedic stylings cover a wide range of topics, from his own personal experiences to the quirks of human behavior.

Tickets are now available for Keith Alberstadt’s show and cost $25 for adults and seniors, and $15 for students. Tickets can be bought at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center or online at jasperarts.org/tickets.