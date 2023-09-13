Stanley Toney, age 71 of Winslow, Indiana, passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023, at home.

Stanley was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on August 18, 1952, to Roy and Sarah (Wiscaver) Toney. He married Carla A. O’Neill on September 10, 1971, in Mt. Olive Church in Cato, Indiana. She preceded him in death on April 29, 2022.

He retired as a truck mechanic for Elmer Buchta Trucking.

He enjoyed gardening.

Surviving are two brothers, David Toney (Terri), Fulton, MO, and Daniel Toney, Jasper.

Preceding him in death besides his wife were his parents and one sister, Felicia Toney.

Private services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes in Jasper, Indiana, with burial in New Lebanon Cemetery in Otwell, Indiana.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com