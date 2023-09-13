Latest News

Just before 1:30 this morning an officer with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a gray Toyota Camry near the intersection of U.S. 231 and 12th Avenue. The officer made contact with the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Jesse Solano, of Jasper, he detected the odor of marijuana and performed a search of the vehicle.

As a result of the search police arrested Jesse Solano and transported him to the Dubois County Security Center, where he’s being lodged on a Level 6 Felony charge for Possession of Marijuana and a Class C Misdemeanor for Possession of Paraphernalia.

On By WJTS Production

